Four Orison Hospital directors booked in body swapping case

In a major development, the Sarabha Nagar police have named four directors of Orison Hospital in an FIR registered on December 22 regarding the disappearance of an elderly woman’s body from the hospital mortuary.

Aditya Sharma, SHO, Sarabha Nagar police station, said the accused were identified as Dr Nirmaljit Singh Malli, Dr Sunil Mittal, Dr Rajiv Grover and Dr Manisha Mittal.

According to Jaswant Singh Sandhu, a resident of Moga, his wife, Jasbir Kaur, had been suffering from liver disease. When her condition worsened recently, she was referred from a local hospital to Orison Hospital, Ludhiana, on December 10.

On December 19, Jasbir Kaur passed away after nine days of treatment at the hospital. Since Sandhu’s two sons, Balbir and Jarnail, had to come from Canada to attend their mother’s last rites, the family decided to keep body in the hospital mortuary. They cleared all hospital bills and paid the required mortuary fee.

Sandhu said on December 22, when the family arrived at the hospital to collect his wife’s body for the final rites, they were shocked to find that it was missing. In its place was the body of 72-year-old Manju Devi.

The hospital administration initially claimed the body might have been handed over to another family by mistake. It later surfaced that Manju Devi’s family had mistakenly taken Jasbir Kaur’s body and performed the cremation.

The grieving family staged a protest at the hospital, expressing suspicion that the body’s organs might have been harvested.

The Sikh Welfare Council also joined the family in their demand for justice and sought action against hospital directors and doctors.

The FIR clearly states: “The incident arises from institutional failure, gross medical and administrative negligence. Such acts cannot be committed independently by lower-level staff and requires necessarily approvals and instructions besides showing wilful negligence of the hospital management and directors, Further, the hospital authorities are deliberately refusing to provide CCTV footage to the victim’s family, clearly indicating an intention to conceal evidence. Therefore, the following persons, being directors of the hospital are legally liable and must be treated as principal accused in the case.”

Human Rights Commission takes suo motu notice

The Punjab State Human Rights Commission took suo motu notice of an incident regarding the woman’s body gone missing from the Orison Super Speciality Hospital. The commission asked the Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner, Commissioner of Police and Principal Secretary, Health, Punjab, to submit their reports before the next date of hearing on February 24.