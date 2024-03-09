Four protesters held for blocking national highway

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 8

The Ludhiana police arrested four protesters who had blocked the national highway at Ladhowal toll barrier here yesterday. The highway was blocked by the Truck Operators and Labour Union in support of their long-pending demands.

The arrested persons have been identified as Gurmukh Singh Sandhu, president of Punjab Truck Operators Union; Prem Lal, president of Shahkot Labour Union; Gurbachan Singh Virk and Kewal Singh. A case under various sections of the IPC and Section 8 B of the National Highway Act, 1956, was registered against the accused.

Investigating Officer Sub-Inspector Pargat Singh said apart from the four nabbed, around 250 unknown persons were also booked by the police. The police was checking CCTV cameras to identify the protesters. After identification, they would also be arrested.

