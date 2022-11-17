Four railway crossings identified for ROB, RUB in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, November 16

Commuters often face inconveniences whenever railway crossings are closed for the movement of trains.

To reduce problems of residents, officials of the Municipal Corporation (Zone C) have identified four crossings for constructing railway overbridge (ROB) or railway underbridge (RUB). The sites identified are: Dana Mandi road railway crossing near Arora Palace); Giaspura railway crossing and railway crossing on Sua Road (connecting GNDEC intersection to Dugri Road). There is also a requirement for the construction of a railway underbridge at Dashmesh Nagar near Gill Chowk.

Residents have been demanding a railway overbridge at the Dana Mandi road crossing.

The railway crossing on the Dana Mandi road falls in Ward No. 42, Sua Road crossing in Ward No. 43 and Giaspura railway crossing lies in Ward No. 22.

Need of rly underbridge at Dashmesh Nagar

A ROB was constructed over the Dashmesh Nagar railway tracks (Dhuri Line) near Gill Chowk in the past. An official said a RUB needs to be constructed at Dashmesh Nagar for the convenience of the public. The MLA concerned had also raised the demand for an railway underbridge.

The Executive Engineer at MC’s Zone C, Rakesh Singla, had submitted the list of four identified sites to Superintending Engineer, Sanjay Kanwar. The list would be forwarded to the higher authorities and then the government.

Officials of other zones have also been told to submit information on the requirement of RUBs and ROBs in their respective zones.