Four sewerage connections cut in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 30

The Municipal Corporation on Tuesday disconnected sewerage connections of four properties for not depositing pending water supply and sewerage or disposal charges.

Zonal Commissioner at Zone B Sonam Chaudhary said the recovery drive had been initiated on the instructions of MC Commissioner Shena Aggarwal. The sewerage connections of the defaulters who failed to pay dues were being disconnected. Besides, the MC also recovered Rs 3.84 lakh from the defaulters today.