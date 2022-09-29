Four smugglers arrested with 20-gm heroin

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 28

The police arrested four smugglers and recovered 20 grams of heroin from their possession yesterday.

The suspects have been identified as Gurmeet Singh, a resident of Preet Nagar, Satvir Singh, a resident of Shimlapuri, Naresh Kumar, a resident of Shimlapuri, and Jasprit Singh, a resident of Chimni road.

Investigating Officer ASI Gurmej Lal said they got a tip-off that the suspects were running an illegal trade of heroin smuggling. They were waiting at the Sidhwan canal to deliver the consignment of heroin.

Accordingly, the police party conducted a raid and nabbed the four suspects with 20 grams of heroin. The police also seized a scooter and a motorcycle being used to deliver drugs, said ASI Singh. The ASI said they would seek the police remand of the suspects for further interrogation.