Four stolen two-wheelers recovered, 4 held in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 28

The police have arrested three persons involved in several cases of two-wheeler thefts and recovered two stolen motorcycles and one scooter from them. A police patrol party apprehended the trio, identified as Manpreet Singh, resident of Dashmesh Nagar, Gurcharan Singh, resident of Manohar Nagar, and Neeraj, resident of Gill Road, from near railway crossing at New Kartar Nagar on Sunday on a tip-off. At the time of arrest, the thieves were riding a stolen Hero Splendour motorcycle and an Activa scooter, both without registration plates. A case under Sections 379 and 411 of the IPC has been registered against them. Meanwhile, Manjit Singh, resident of Jankpuri, was nabbed on Sunday near Cheema Chowk while going on a stolen motorcycle. The motorcycle was not having number plates. Manjit Singh has been booked under Sections 379 and 411 of the IPC.

Motorcycle stolen

A man, Ravi, resident of Dhandari Kalan, duped Sumit Pal Singh, resident of Mohar Singh Nagar, and fled with his Yamaha motorcycle (PB-91-4820). Sumit Pal Singh complained to the police that he had put up details of his motorcycle on Facebook for sale. “Ravi approached me and on the pretext of taking a test ride of the two-wheeler, fled with the motorcycle,” he said. The police have registered a case under Section 379 of the IPC.

Rs 5,000 snatched

A truck driver, Balraj Singh, resident of Ulehria village, Kangra district, Himachal Pradesh, was allegedly robbed of Rs 5,000 by three unidentified persons in Transport Nagar in broad daylight on Sunday. The victim said in a complaint to the police that he had come from Jalandhar in his loaded truck in the afternoon and was taking nap in his vehicle in front of plot No 43-A when three youths came on an Activa scooter (PB-10EQ-6341), snatched Rs 5,000 from his pant pocket and fled. The police have registered a case under Section 379-B of the IPC.

Truck stolen

One Eicher truck (PB-10CD-9386) was reportedly stolen on the intervening night of February 25 and 26 while it was parked outside a shop near Sabzi Mandi in Haibowal. Owner of the truck Joginder Singh, resident of New Deep Nagar lodged a complaint with the police that he had parked the truck, which was loaded with iron scrap, outside his shop. He said when he went to his shop the next morning, the truck had been stolen. The police have registered a case under Section 379 of the IPC.

Theft in gurdwara

Thieves broke into a gurdwara at Jeonewal village on the intervening night of February 26 and 27 and took away around Rs 13,000 from the ‘golak’ (cash box). On a report lodged by Harcharan Singh, resident of gurdwara Sri Singh Sabha, the police have registered a case under Sections 380 and 411 of the IPC.