Four supporters of Waris Punjab De chief arrested

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 20

Four supporters of pro-Khalistan activist and chief of ‘Waris Punjab De’ Amritpal Singh were arrested by the Khanna police on Monday. They were arrested for allegedly instigating the people to hold a protest against police action against the activist.

The suspects have been identified as Ishwar Singh of Manupur village, Gurpreet Singh of Otalan village, Sukhwinder Singh of Bhagwanpura village and Jagtar Singh of Ranwan village. They have been booked under Sections 107 and 151 of the CrPC.

Meanwhile, Khanna SSP Amneet Kondal, ADC Amarjit Singh Bains and other officials held a peace committee meeting with leaders of different sections of society in Khanna today. A discussion was held to maintain peace in the city.

Meanwhile, the Ludhiana police carried out a flag march in some areas of the city to maintain the law and order situation on Monday.