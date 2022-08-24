Four suspects arrested for killing Tarn Taran jeweller

Ludhiana, August 23
The city police claimed to have arrested four suspects who had brutally killed a jeweller at Bhikhiwind village in Tarn Taran in May 2022. The suspects were planning to commit a major robbery in the city but timely action of the Haibowal police prevented the crime.
The suspects are identified as Manpreet Singh Jhony, Harpreet Singh Happy, Gurdev Singh and Ajit Singh, residents of Amritsar district. The police seized a .32 bore revolver with 11 live cartridges and a Maruti Swift car bearing a fake registration number from them.
JCP (City) Narinder Bhargav, ACP Mandeep Singh and Haibowal SHO SI Amritpal Sharma in a press meet today said a tip-off was received that some criminals were planning to commit a major robbery in the city and they were present near the railway lines in Husainpur village. The Haibowal police, along with Jagatpuri police post officials, conducted a raid and nabbed the suspects. Karanvir Singh of Ludhiana managed to give the slip to the police.
He said with their arrest, the blind murder case of jeweller Ranjit Singh of Bhikhiwind, who was killed with sharp weapons in May this year, was also solved. The car recovered from the suspects was forcibly taken away from the jeweller.
The Tarn Taran police would be given information about the arrests.
