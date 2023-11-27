Four thieves land in Ludhiana police net

Ludhiana, November 26
The Police Division 6 arrested four thieves and recovered four stolen vehicles and goods from them.
The suspects have been identified as Lovedeep Singh of Daba Colony, Sukhdeep Singh of Gurpal Nagar, Deepak Kumar of ATI Road and Gursewak Singh of Gurpal Nagar.
SHO Inspector Balwinder Kaur said a tip-off was received that the four suspects were involved in vehicle and factory thefts in the area. On November 24, a police team had laid a trap and nabbed the four suspects along with the four stolen vehicles and 30-kg cycle parts. In further probe, the role of the suspects in recent factory thefts would be inquired and goods stolen from the units could be recovered.
