Four-year-old girl abducted in Jagraon

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 16

A four-year-old girl child was abducted by an unidentified person from Jagraon on Friday. Two days after the incident, a CCTV footage of the kidnapper has been recovered by the police in which he can be seen taking the child along with him.

The Jagraon city police yesterday registered a case of kidnapping against the suspect.

Victim’s father Kalu said he lived in shanties on the GT Road in Jagraon. On October 14, when his daughter was returning home from school, an unidentified person had kidnapped her near the shanties. When his daughter did not reach home, the girl’s family members started searching for her. Some residents of the area said they had seen her with an unknown person.

The victim’s father said he then lodged a police complaint following which a case was registered.

Investigating officer ASI Balraj Singh said during the probe, a CCTV footage was recovered in which the kidnapper could be seen taking the victim along with him. The girl would be recovered soon.