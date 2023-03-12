Four youngsters booked for kidnapping 20-year-old girl

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 11

The Police Division 2 yesterday registered a kidnapping case against four youths who had allegedly kidnapped a 20-year-old girl.

Though the girl was recovered safely from Jammu after two days of her abduction, the incident forced her to make a suicide attempt as she jumped from the rooftop of her house in Janakpuri.

The suspects have been identified as Gulfam, Nisar, Sartaj and Gufran.

The complainant, the sister of the victim, said her sister was kidnapped by the four suspects.

“On March 4, she told me that one of the suspects, Gulfam, was forcing her to elope with him but she refused. The next day, Gulfam in connivance with the other three accomplices kidnapped her. Initially, the suspects took her to Saharanpur through train and later, took her to Jammu. On March 7, after I got a call from her from Jammu, we rushed there and brought her back home,” she said.

The next day, the girl jumped from the rooftop of the house to die by suicide. She suffered serious injuries and was rushed to the CMCH for treatment where her condition was stated to be critical, the complainant said.

She said her sister had also left a suicide note at home in which she had mentioned that she decided to take the extreme step due to Gulfam and his three companions.

Investigating officer ASI Tehal Singh said after registering a case, raids were being conducted to nab the suspects and the reason of kidnapping would be known after their arrest.