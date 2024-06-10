Four youngsters drown in Sutlej

Ludhiana, June 9
In a tragic incident, four youths namely Shammi, Mishalu, Ansari and Zaheer were reportedly drowned in the Sutlej this evening. The incident occurred between 5 pm and 5:30 pm when six youths went to the river to bathe.
The police got information about the incident around 6 pm.
Two of the youths, Samir and Sehbaaz, were, however, saved by onlookers when they raised the alarm. But the other four were not found.
The Salem Tabri police reached the scene but since it was dark, the youths could not be found. Preliminary investigation revealed that the youths were aged between 18 and 22 years and had gone to the river to get some respite from the scorching heat. They were residents of Kasabad village. The police are investigating the matter and they would get further details tomorrow when divers search for the drowned victims.
