Four-yr-old boy abducted, murdered; youth nabbed

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 3

In a horrific incident that seemed to be a ‘human sacrifice’, a four-year-old boy was abducted and brutally murdered in Khanna. According to the Khanna police, the suspect sacrificed the child for worship as part of ‘tantric’ rituals.

Cracked case in four hours, says SSP Khanna SSP Amneet Kondal said the police have solved the heinous murder case and arrested the suspect in less than four hours after the initial complaint was received. On getting information about the gruesome incident, police teams were formed and the officials collaborated effectively to arrest the murderer.

On receiving information, the police initiated an investigation and swiftly apprehended the suspect, identified as Arvinder Kumar (23), a labourer, who hails from Uttar Pradesh and at present residing in Alaur village, Khanna. As per information, the youth used a sharp-edged weapon to kill the child on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.

Earlier in the morning, a resident of Alaur village had reported to the police that his four-year-old son, Raviraj, had mysteriously went missing. He was sleeping in their rented accommodation. He alleged that his child had been abducted with the intention of killing him. The complainant conducted a search for his son, who was later found dead.

SHO, City Khanna police station, Hemant Malhotra, said the body of Raviraj was found lying in a pool of blood. Based on the information, a case had been registered against the suspect under Sections 302 and 201 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

It has come to light that the suspect was known to the victim’s parents. As per the police, he was allegedly under the influence of drugs when he committed the crime.

