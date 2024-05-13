 Four yrs after man’s death, son booked : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Ludhiana
  • Four yrs after man’s death, son booked

Four yrs after man’s death, son booked

Four yrs after man’s death, son booked


Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 12

After over four years a man, Gurmeet Singh, died under mysterious circumstances at Baba Deep Singh Nagar, the Dugri police registered a case against the son of the deceased.

The case was registered against the deceased’s son, Jasdeep Singh, of Baba Deep Singh Nagar, Dugri, on the complaint of Harpreet Singh, another son of the deceased and a resident of Canada.

Inspector Gurpreet Singh, SHO, Dugri police station, said the victim was staying with his son Jasdeep Singh in Dugri. He died in March 2020.

“When the victim died under mysterious circumstances, there were injury marks on his left eye.

Afterwards, samples were sent for chemical examination. At that time, the police started investigation by taking action under Section 174 of the CrPC. Then the deceased’s son staying in Canada had suspected that his father had not died a natural death. Instead, he was murdered. He also sent a complaint to the Human Rights Commission for relevant action, which intervened in the matter. Now, after the postmortem report which signalled injury as the possible cause of death, a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder was registered against Jasdeep and further probe was launched,” the SHO said.

He said justice would be delivered in the case.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
J & K

Police officer killed, over 100 injured in clashes during protest in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir

2
Chandigarh

21-year-old man found murdered in his house in Punjab's Kharar

3
Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal announces 10 guarantees amid ongoing general election

4
Jalandhar

Jalandhar Police recover Rs 84 lakh, luxury vehicles from those arrested in drugs case

5
Punjab

Boost for Amrinder Raja Warring as Bains brothers join Congress

6
India

Kannada TV actress Pavithra Jayaram dies in car crash

7
India

Label claims on packaged food could be misleading: Indian Council of Medical Research

8
Delhi

8 Delhi hospitals, IGI Airport receive bomb threats days after hoax scare at schools

9
India

Mallikarjun Kharge's helicopter checked in Bihar, claims Congress; says poll officials ‘targeting’ opposition leaders

10
Delhi

BJP had plans to topple AAP governments in Punjab and Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal

Don't Miss

View All
Indian Air force rescues 2 NRI women tourists from forest of Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur
Diaspora

Indian Air force rescues 2 NRI women tourists from forest of Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur

Her story: Driving dad’s auto, Sirsa girl takes charge of family’s destiny
Haryana

Her story: Driving dad’s auto, Sirsa girl Gurpreet Kaur takes charge of family’s destiny

IPL: Lucknow Super Giants owner Goenka's ‘not so cool’ chat with KL Rahul makes headlines; netizens react
Trending

IPL: Lucknow Super Giants owner Goenka's ‘not so cool’ chat with KL Rahul makes headlines; netizens react

Wear unironed clothes, help reduce carbon emission: CSIR
India

Wear unironed clothes, help reduce carbon emission: CSIR

56% disease burden in country due to unhealthy dietary habits
India

56% disease burden in India due to unhealthy dietary habits

Half a century after receiving Maha Vir Chakra in 1971 war, injured Navy diver who trained Mukti Bahini seeks grant of special pension
India

Half a century after receiving Maha Vir Chakra in 1971 war, injured Navy diver who trained Mukti Bahini seeks grant of special pension

Kangana claims ‘after Amitabh Bachchan, I am the one who get respect’, netizen says ‘Congress ko yahi jitayegi’
Trending

Kangana Ranaut claims ‘after Amitabh Bachchan, I am the one who gets respect in industry’, netizen says ‘chall jhuthi'

10-year-old Delhi boy sells food to support family after father’s death; businessman offers help
Delhi

10-year-old Delhi boy runs food cart to support family after father’s death; businessman offers help

Top News

Lok Sabha elections 2024 Phase 4: Voting under way in 96 constituencies across 10 states

Lok Sabha elections 2024 Phase 4: Over 10 per cent polling recorded in first 2 hours

Voting is also under way in all 175 Assembly seats in Andhra...

4 Jaipur schools receive bomb threat via email

4 Jaipur schools receive bomb threat via email

Students and staff members have been evacuated

Khalistan problem is only in Canada, maybe a little bit in US, but not in India, Bharat Barai attacks Canadian PM Trudeau

Khalistan problem is only in Canada, maybe a little bit in US, but not in India, Bharat Barai attacks Canadian PM Trudeau

Prominent Indian-American says misinformation, false narrati...

Haryana man arrested from Kolkata in Delhi car showroom shooting case

Haryana man arrested from Kolkata in Delhi car showroom shooting case

Mohit Ridhau, 28, is apprehended in a joint operation by the...

PM Modi visits Takhat Sri Harimandir Ji, Patna Sahib

PM Modi visits Takhat Sri Harimandir Ji, Patna Sahib

Elaborate security arrangements had been put in place in vie...


Cities

View All

13 bootleggers held in cordon, search op in four border districts

13 bootleggers held in cordon, search op in four border districts

Couple arrested with 275 grams of heroin

Juvenile among two nabbed with heroin, tablets

Over 42 kg heroin, narcotics destroyed

Garbage burning irks residents, hits tourism industry in holy city

Cafe owner bludgeoned to death in Kharar flat

Cafe owner bludgeoned to death in Kharar flat

Suvidha kendras set to replace safai centres

Man, daughter die in Dera Bassi mishap

In death, Kaithal lad gives new lease of life to 5 patients

Deceased girl’s parents donate her organs

Haryana man arrested from Kolkata in Delhi car showroom shooting case

Haryana man arrested from Kolkata in Delhi car showroom shooting case

‘Modi retirement’ remark caused stir in BJP: Kejriwal

BJP had plans to topple AAP govts in Delhi, Punjab: Party supremo

Vote for Kejri to save him from jail, says Mann

Tejasvi Surya rallies for BJP’s Khandewal in Chandni Chowk

International drug syndicate; 10 more smugglers in police dragnet

International drug syndicate; 10 more smugglers in police dragnet

‘Jago’, puppet show held to motivate electorates

AAP candidate campaigns in Adampur, BJP’s Rinku canvasses support in Phillaur

Open house: What steps should be taken to check fire incidents at garbage dumps?

Woman dies by suicide, husband among 3 held

Woman pedestrian knocked down by speeding SUV, dies

Woman pedestrian knocked down by speeding SUV, dies

INDIA VOTES 2024: Major boost to Congress as Bains brothers join party

Warring reaches out to all sections of society

BJP’s Ravneet Bittu attacks AAP, Congress

Sukhbir rallies support for Dhillon

Former Patiala DC passes away

Former Patiala DC passes away

SAD workers ‘attacked’ party member: SAD (A)

YPS clinches debate trophy

Over 13K cases settled at National Lok Adalat in Patiala

National Theatre Arts Society stages 261st edition of monthly garden natak mela in Patiala