Four yrs after man’s death, son booked

Ludhiana, May 12
After over four years a man, Gurmeet Singh, died under mysterious circumstances at Baba Deep Singh Nagar, the Dugri police registered a case against the son of the deceased.
The case was registered against the deceased’s son, Jasdeep Singh, of Baba Deep Singh Nagar, Dugri, on the complaint of Harpreet Singh, another son of the deceased and a resident of Canada.
Inspector Gurpreet Singh, SHO, Dugri police station, said the victim was staying with his son Jasdeep Singh in Dugri. He died in March 2020.
“When the victim died under mysterious circumstances, there were injury marks on his left eye.
Afterwards, samples were sent for chemical examination. At that time, the police started investigation by taking action under Section 174 of the CrPC. Then the deceased’s son staying in Canada had suspected that his father had not died a natural death. Instead, he was murdered. He also sent a complaint to the Human Rights Commission for relevant action, which intervened in the matter. Now, after the postmortem report which signalled injury as the possible cause of death, a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder was registered against Jasdeep and further probe was launched,” the SHO said.
He said justice would be delivered in the case.
