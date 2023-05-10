Fraud case: Father-son duo booked

Our Correspondent

Raikot, May 9

The Raikot Sadar police have booked a father-son duo of Lohatbaddi village under Sections 406 and 420 of the IPC for allegedly committing fraud with a family of Lalton village in Ludhiana district.

The suspects were identified as Ranjit Singh Mand and his son Manvir Singh Mand. They have been accused of duping the complainant family by not submitting a divorce petition even after accepting an amount of Rs 7 lakh for the same. A compromise was reached in the matter over two years ago.

The complainant, Paramjit Singh of Lalton village, said Ranjit Singh had spent around Rs 13,60,000 for sending his (complainant’s) daughter abroad after her marriage with his son around three years ago. However later, both families agreed to proceed for divorce in a court.

“Though the Mand family had promised to submit a divorce petition in the court before November 25, 2020, and accepted an amount of Rs 7 lakh as part payment out of the total settled amount of Rs 15 lakh, Manvir did not apply for divorce till now,” Paramajit alleged in a complaint received at Ludhiana (rural) police district headquarters through the office of the DGP.

The complaint was probed by SP (I) Ludhiana (rural) who now recommended registration of an FIR under Sections 406 and 420 of the IPC against the duo. The suspects have been accused of duping Rs 7 lakh and jewellery belonging to the complainant’s daughter and five signed stamp papers.

DSP Rachhpal Singh Dhindsa confirmed that a case was registered on Monday and the suspects would be arrested soon.