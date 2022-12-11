Fraud case: Hosiery owner’s wife sent to judicial custody in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 10

After the Ludhiana police registered a case of fraud, criminal conspiracy and forgery against the owner of city’s famous Nagesh Hosiery Exports Deepak Mehra and his wife Anudeep Kaur for fraudulently transferring ownership of a car in his name, the police today produced owner’s wife Anudeep in court which sent her to judicial custody.

Anudeep Kaur was arrested by the Kochar Market police after registering a case on December 6 while her husband was yet to be arrested in the case. Even the two other suspects, Anil Kumar, a stamp vendor, and Ashwani Jolly, a notary public, who were also booked for helping the suspects in committing the fraud are still at large in the case.

Investigating officer ASI Bheesham Dev said Anudeep was sent in judicial custody while efforts were on to catch other suspect booked in the case.

Complainant in the case Rakha Kwatra said all accused by hatching a conspiracy had fraudulently transferred the ownership of her father Rajinder Singh’s Skoda Laura (bearing registration no. PB10CS5091) car in the name of Deepak.

She alleged three more complaints of frauds were already lodged against the couple and she hopes that the police would soon register a case against them in coming days.