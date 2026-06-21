Fraudsters create Payal MLA’s fake FB profile

Miscreants created a fake Facebook account of Payal MLA Manwinder Singh Giaspura and attempted a financial fraud on his ‘friends’ by seeking money in his name, citing an emergency.

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The MLA said a fake Facebook account was opened and his photos, the AAP symbol and information were used to make it look genuine. However, nobody from his trusted relationships, friends and relatives reported him that he or she had been duped. He asked everyone not to pay any amount sought through such means.

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Giaspura has also asked senior functionaries in the Khanna police to investigate the matter and take legal action against the swindlers.