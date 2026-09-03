Fraudsters posing as cops dupe Khanna woman of Rs 2.5L

Unidentified fraudsters posing as policemen cheated a Khanna resident of Rs 2.5 lakh by claiming that her son had been arrested and that money was needed to secure his release.

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As per the FIR registered by the cyber cell of the Ludhiana rural police, the complainant stated that on August 29, she was at her house when she received a WhatsApp call, which she attended. The unidentified caller informed her that her son had been caught at a police checkpoint and asked her to talk to her son.

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“Considering the caller’s information true, when I asked the caller to give the phone to my son, I was shocked to hear the cries of my son, who said please free me, they have covered my eyes with a cloth. I got scared and believed that my son was in their custody,” the woman told the police.

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A police official said the unidentified person then told the woman that if she wanted to get her son released, she should deposit Rs 5 lakh in their account. Scared, the woman took her cheque book, went to the State Bank of India branch at Kaunke Kalan and deposited Rs 2.50 lakh in the account number given by the caller. It was only when the complainant’s son returned home that she realised that she had been cheated.