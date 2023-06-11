Free coaching to crack CAT for top biz schools

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 10

Prayaas, a social organisation, has initiated Mission Punjab 100 to provide free coaching for CAT/IIM-A and mentorship to 100 girls from the economically-weaker section of Punjab, who dream of making it to IIMs and top businesss chools in the country.

Orientation for the programme with the 100 students was conducted at GNDEC Auditorium on Saturday. The chief guest, Bharati Balakrishnan, appreciated the enthusiasm of the ambitious girls who wish to pursue MBA in their future.