Free dialysis benefits 65-70 patients at Centre daily

Patients suffering from renal failure require long-term care that involves resource-intensive procedures like dialysis. With an aim to transforming the lives of those suffering from chronic kidney disease (CKD), free dialysis service is provided at Urban Community Health Centre (UCHC), located in Jawaddi.

Ahead of World Kidney Day on March 13, this reporter visited Nar Seva Narayan Seva Dialysis Centre, located at the UCHC Jawaddi, run by the Helpful NGO Welfare Society and working under the public-private partnership (PPP) mode. Operational since October 22, 2023, it is providing life-saving dialysis treatments to approximately 65-70 patients every day in three shifts.

Not only this, free food service and boarding and lodging services for those coming from other cities have also been provided with the help of Nishkam Sewa Ashram on the Pakhowal road.

People who have kidney failure or end-stage renal disease need dialysis. The average cost of dialysis treatment ranges from Rs 4,000 to Rs 15,000.

Senior Medical Officer of the UCHC, Jawaddi, Dr Manisha, said free dialysis service is provided by an NGO and many patients are benefited from their service. “Daily dialysis of 65-70 patients is done and currently three shifts are being run. At present, there are 24 machines and the NGO is planning to add 11 more machines shortly. Machinery and staff is provided by the NGO,” said Dr Manisha.

“We have been constantly working towards supporting patients who require dialysis and at the same time are also trying to take care of their families visiting the hospital along with them. We understand the trauma that the diagnosis of kidney failure entails and try to assist patients and their families in alleviating the emotional stress and financial difficulty that accompany treatment for kidney disease,” said Deepak Garg, president of the NGO.

“We have also made arrangements at Nishkam Sewa Ashram on the Pakhowal road for free boarding and lodging, and it is also not too far off from the UCHC and will be convenient to both patients and attendants. Free food service also exists and the best part about this dialysis Centre is that there is no cash counter,” added Deepak Garg.

A patient, who comes from Moga, was happy that he could undergo the dialysis treatment free of cost. The best part is the boarding and lodging facility being provided to the persons coming along. “The NGO is doing such noble work. They are not only taking care of the expenses of the dialysis but also taking care of attendants’ food and stay, which is commendable,” he said.

The Ludhiana Civil Hospital is also providing services free of cost to patients, but keeping in view the population of the district, this was proving inadequate as only a three-bed facility is available there. On average, 130-150 dialysis procedures are being done in a month at the Civil Hospital as well.