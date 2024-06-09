Free hip, knee replacement camp on June 12

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 8

A special free knee and hip replacement camp will be held on June 12 at the Civil Hospital here.

Sharing information, Civil Surgeon Dr Jasbir Singh Aulakh said other free camps would be held at Sudhar and Pakhowal on June 20 and 27, respectively.

He further said medical checkup of the patients would be done and tests would be conducted.

The ones who were in need of operation as well as the beneficiaries of Ayushman Bharat Scheme would be operated free of cost, he added.

He said they would continue to hold such camps in future as well.

