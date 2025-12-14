Free medical camp today

To commemorate the 350th martyrdom year of Guru Tegh Bahadur, a medical camp and a blood donation camp will be organised by GTB Charitable Society on December 14 from 9 am to 2.30 pm. The camps will be held on the premises of Guru Teg Bahadur Sahib (C) Hospital, Model Town.
Advertisement
Sanjeev Arora, Cabinet Minister, will inaugurate the camp.
Advertisement
Dr Daljit Singh, Director-in-Chief, said registration is free, with medicines and laboratory investigations provided.
Advertisement
×
Unlock Exclusive Insights with The Tribune Premium
Take your experience further with Premium access.
Thought-provoking Opinions, Expert Analysis, In-depth Insights and other Member Only Benefits
Combo
Yearly
Monthly
Already a Member? Sign In Now
Advertisement
Live Matches
Advertisement
Advertisement