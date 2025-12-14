Free medical camp today

To commemorate the 350th martyrdom year of Guru Tegh Bahadur, a medical camp and a blood donation camp will be organised by GTB Charitable Society on December 14 from 9 am to 2.30 pm. The camps will be held on the premises of Guru Teg Bahadur Sahib (C) Hospital, Model Town.

Sanjeev Arora, Cabinet Minister, will inaugurate the camp.

Dr Daljit Singh, Director-in-Chief, said registration is free, with medicines and laboratory investigations provided.