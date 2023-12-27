Free OPD services to pay homage to Mata Gujri, Chaar Sahibzaade

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 26

As a noble gesture to pay homage to the sacrifice of Mata Gujri and chaar sahibzaade, SPS Hospital is providing free and discounted services at its cardiology, gynaecology and obstetrics, and neonotology and paediatrics OPDs. The free OPD service started today and will be available till December 30.

The gynaecology OPD consists consultation, lab and radiology. First 100 pregnant patients which are registered or admitted from December 26-30 will be charged a price of Rs 10,000 for normal delivery and Rs 25,000 for cesarean. Any other first 100 gynae surgeries will be charged at 50 per cent discounted rates.

Neonotology (upto 16yrs) OPD will be free. For admitted patient’s 50 per cent discount will be applicable from December 26-30 as informed by the hospital administration.