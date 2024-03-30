Free operation camp on March 30,31

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 29

SPS Hospital celebrated its 19th anniversary. Speaking on the occasion, Jai Singh, managing director, said it was a dream of Pratap Singh to build a world-class hospital in Ludhiana. Jagjit Singh established Satguru Pratap Singh Apollo Hospital 2005. Dr Sunil Katyal, deputy director, said a free operation camp for spinal cord injuries will be organised on March 30 and 31 at SPS Hospital.

