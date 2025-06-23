Free parking in West constituency sparks discontent among people of other areas

Several parking lots have been made free in Ludhiana (West) constituency, but whether this change will remain there post-election result will be seen in the coming days. But for now, Ludhiana (West) residents are enjoying the unexpected benefit.

The decision to offer free parking exclusively in this constituency has sparked discontent among residents of other constituencies, who argue that such benefits should be extended throughout the city. Many have questioned why only one area is being favoured, especially when people across Ludhiana have been casting their votes and contributing equally to the civic life.

“Are we any less a voter?” one resident asked, highlighting a growing sentiment that public amenities shouldn’t be tied to constituency lines or political calculations. It has also raised a question, whether such temporary relief is genuine public service or just election-time appeasement. Many residents appreciate free parking, but want it to continue and said that if it continued after the poll, then it would be a short-term strategy rather than a long-term solution.

Meanwhile, more than two years have passed and the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation has failed to auction the prime parking sites in the city. Six parking sites that are awaiting auction are Sarabha Nagar Market, Bhadaur House, Feroze Gandhi Market, BRS Nagar Market, Model Town Extension and multi-storey parking at zone-A.

The contract has expired and extension is continuing since November 2023, with the MC failing to organise a fresh auction till date. It has been learnt that the e-auction has been postponed again for some time due to the bypoll.

Area residents from localities other than BRS Nagar and Sarabha Nagar rue that if these two parking lots can be made free, then why not the remaining ones. “Parkings have been declared free because of the bypoll. We also belong to Ludhiana, what if we do not live in West constituency,” said Subhash Sharma from Chaura Bazar.

A resident of Sarabha Nagar, Parkash Kaur, said that they had been requesting the MC to make parking free for a long time. “Some time back, former MLA Gurpreet Gogi had got the parking at Sarabha Nagar market free, but after some time they started charging again. Parking is made free or paid according to the whims and fancies of the elected representatives. It’s better to hand over the responsibility of managing the parking lot to the market association itself,” she said.

Harpreet Singh, who often visits the BRS Market, said that sometimes they paid the fee and sometimes it was free. “I fail to understand the criteria followed by them. Making parking free only ahead of the polls is like fooling people. It should be made free whether there is a poll or not,” said he.

MC Commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal, when asked about the auction of the six parking lots, said these were still pending. Regarding free parking at BRS Nagar and Sarabha Nagar he said that it was the demand of the area residents, which had been submitted to the government after which the parking was made free. When asked if these lots would not be auctioned in future and parking made free, he said that the government would decide on this.