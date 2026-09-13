Frequent power cuts leave Sahnewal consumers, industry fuming

Consumers in Sahnewal, particularly those dependent on the Dharaur-Umaidpur feeder, are fed up with frequent outages and an erratic power supply. They said that despite repeated complaints, officials of the Punjab State Transmission Corporation Limited (PSTCL) have failed to resolve the issue. In some cases, power cuts continue for a major part of the night.

Vivek Sehgal, who runs Jawan Engineers, said, “For the past one month, industries on this feeder have either been receiving no power supply or only a nominal supply. One can imagine the situation when power is snapped from 6 pm and restored only in the middle of the night. How can factories function under such circumstances? The response of transmission corporation employees is not consumer-friendly. In several instances, it has been observed that employees undertake rectification work only after receiving multiple complaints. Otherwise, no one seems to care.”

Advertisement

“Shopkeepers are suffering losses due to frequent power disruptions. Machine-driven equipment remains idle and our workers have nothing to do,” said Sanjeev Angar, who runs Vishal Paints Industry on the Sahnewal-Dehlon road.

Advertisement

“Students cannot concentrate on their studies without electricity. Children appearing for examinations or entrance tests are also suffering. Moreover, online classes and studies are seriously affected by these power cuts,” said Navneet, a student preparing for his final examinations.

College teacher Gurpreet Kaur said the entire daily routine gets disrupted when power is snapped early in the morning. “The daily schedule is badly affected. If power cuts are scheduled, prior information should be provided. At times, employees fail to restore the supply even after the scheduled cut has been called off. When contacted, their response is in no way consumer-friendly,” she said.

Advertisement

“We can cooperate with the department, but only to a certain extent. If we have to remain without power for hours at a stretch, we simply cannot remain quiet anymore. The department should either take up the matter seriously or find an alternative to ensure a regular power supply,” said Pargat Singh of Sky Axel and Chawla of New Gurmeet Foundry.

When contacted, Sahnewal PSPCL XEN Sohal said, “Many times, information about power cuts is not available beforehand. Since these are regulatory measures taken by the Power Controller Office, Patiala, the cuts are decided and communicated on the spot to maintain grid stability.”