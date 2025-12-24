Frequent ward delimitations leave Malerkotla residents fuming

The district administration has launched a process for delimitation and reorganisation of wards at local town, ahead of the municipal council elections likely in the second quarter of the next year.

While leaders of various political parties are busy in getting things done in tune with their desires, locals are upset that a probable change in their house and ward numbers would necessitate amendment in their ID proofs.

Residents have urged the higher authorities, including Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, to ensure that the changes are made automatically by the administration, and copies of the renewed documents are provided to them for free.

Residents of Malerkotla district, which was carved as the state’s 23rd district in 2021, were already a harried lot as they had to shuttle between offices for getting relevant changes done in essential documents, including UID, passport, financial documents and educational qualification certificates.

Residents had to seek help from their councillors and social leaders in getting details changed in documents.

Ward number and house number of residences and other establishments had been changing so frequently that the particulars mentioned on identity proofs could not be taken as a guarantee.

The creation of Malerkotla district had resulted in harassment for almost all residents as they had to get the district name changed from Sangrur. Those planning frequent foreign tours, seeking to pursue higher education and applying for government jobs were among the worst affected due to disparity between particulars mentioned on their IDs and actual residences.

Municipal Council President Vikas Krishan Sharma, who is also a member of the reorganisation committee, justified the demand made by residents and claimed that the issue had already been discussed with legislator Jaswant Singh Gajjanmajra.

“We have discussed the issue at length and MLA Gajjanmajra has assured to take up the matter with the Chief Minister,” said Sharma.