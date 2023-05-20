Fresh bids to be invited for treatment of legacy waste near Kakka village

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 19

The evaluation process of technical bids for the second phase of the bio-remediation of legacy waste project has been unsuccessful. The second phase project aims at bio-remediation of approximately 19.62 lakh metric tonnes of legacy waste at the MC’s main garbage dumpsite near Kakka village, at an estimated cost of around Rs 100 crore.

According to an MC official, five companies took part in the tendering process for the second phase of the project but failed to meet the necessary requirements to pass the technical evaluation. As a result, tenders for the project will be floated again.

Notably, work on the first phase of the project is already in progress. The first phase involves the bio-remediation of five lakh metric tonnes of legacy waste at the garbage dumpsite, estimated to cost Rs 27.17 crore.

Significantly, the city generates around 1,100 metric tonnes of waste daily which is transferred to the garbage dumpsite near Kakka. During the hearing of a case concerning the unfortunate death of seven members of a family in a hut fire near the garbage dumpsite, as well as the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation’s failure to adhere to solid waste management regulations, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) had issued an order in July 2022. The order mandated Ludhiana MC to deposit Rs 100 crore with the District Magistrate as interim compensation within a month.

Fire yet to be doused

Despite the passage of four days, the fire that erupted at MC’s garbage dumpsite near Kakka could not be completely extinguished. Fire tenders were deployed at the site on Friday as well. It is noteworthy that the fire initially broke out at the garbage dumpsite on Tuesday evening. A Fire Brigade official said that though the flames had been brought under control, smoke continued to emanate from the garbage.