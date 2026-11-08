Fresh cave-in renews concerns over quality of road construction in Ludhiana

A portion of the 22-ft road in Ward 66 caved in on Saturday morning, leaving a brick-laden trolley stuck as one of its rear wheels sank into the road. The incident renewed concerns among locals about the quality of work in recently constructed roads. No one was injured in the incident.

The residents alleged the road that caved in was constructed only a few months ago. They demanded that the Municipal Corporation (MC) conduct a quality check of recently completed road projects instead of limiting its response to filling damaged stretches after such incidents.

The residents questioned why a road constructed recently could not withstand the weight of a vehicle even as they claimed the trolley was overloaded.

Rajiv Guglani, a resident of the area where the incident occurred, said the condition of roads had become a serious safety concern for commuters.

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“People are travelling on these roads with a constant fear that the surface may suddenly give way. If a vehicle can sink into a road like this, it is only a matter of time before a major accident takes place. Are the authorities waiting for a fatal incident to wake up,” he questioned.

The residents asserted that temporary repairs will not address the underlying problem of poor road construction.

Guglani cited a similar incident that occurred in Kitchlu Nagar, where a road had caved in and repair work continued for nearly a month. He alleged that despite repeated incidents, there was little accountability or monitoring of construction quality.

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After the fresh cave in, the driver and helper unloaded the bricks before managing to pull out the trapped wheel. After the trolley was removed, an MC team filled the damaged portion to prevent any further mishap.

At the same time, residents of E Block, SBS Nagar, also raised concerns over the quality of road construction. They shared a video showing cracks on a recently constructed bitumen road, claiming the surface material could be scraped off easily by hand.

The residents claimed the road had been constructed by the Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT).