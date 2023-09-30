Fresh dengue cases keep admn on toes

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 29

Dengue continues to spread its tentacles in the district. In the past three days, 27 people have tested positive for the vector-borne disease. Eleven cases trickled in on Wednesday, seven on Thursday, and nine more on Friday.

Out of those who tested positive on Friday, seven belong to urban areas.

As many as 301 people have tested positive so far. There are 25 active cases in the district, out of which 15 are undergoing treatment at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) and 10 at Deepak Hospital.

With dengue cases on the rise, the local administration is on its toes. ADC Amit Sareen, District Epidemiologist Dr Ramesh and Municipal Corporation Health Officer Dr Vipul Malhotra today carried out surprise checks at nearly 40 houses in Sita Nagar. Mosquito larvae were detected at four of the houses. The team of officials destroyed the larvae and imposed a fine on the home owners.

