Fresh row erupts after Dhirendra Shastri demands written apology from Shahi Imam Punjab

While Shahi Imam of Punjab Maulana Mohammad Usman Rehmani Ludhianvi may have claimed to have put an end to the controversy over remarks made by Bageshwar Dham spiritual leader Dhirendra Shastri, the latter, in a video that is doing the rounds today, has again sparked controversy by asking the Shahi Imam to apologise to him in writing.

In the video, Shastri says he is not against anyone but against a conservative mindset. He asks the Shahi Imam to apologise to him in writing. He says his 2026 schedule is fully booked, but if the Imam wants, he can come to Ludhiana again.

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Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the Jama Masjid said that going by the sequence of events, it seems the whole episode was planned and targeted to disturb peace in Punjab, and that the mosque would not like to comment and unnecessarily prolong the issue.