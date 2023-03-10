Fresh tenders floated for procurement of portable waste compactors

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, March 9

Open garbage dumps along various roads in the city are still one of the major issues in the city. A much-awaited project to install waste compactors at various locations under the Smart City Mission is yet to be launched at the ground level.

The previous tendering process for the procurement of 63 portable compactors and 26 hook loaders for 22 locations in the city has remained unsuccessful. Now, the tenders have been floated again for the supply, instalation, testing and commissioning of portable compactors for secondary storage and hook loaders for the transportation of municipal solid waste. The estimated cost of the project is Rs 27.67 crore.

An MC official said two bidders had come forward to participate in the last tendering process but they were found ineligible. Thus, fresh tenders have been floated for the project now. Once the work order is issued, the successful bidder would have to complete the project within five months.

Notably, another project at an estimated cost of Rs 13.57 crore was earlier launched to carry out civil works at sites where compactors would be installed. Under the project, sheds were constructed at Bhai Chattar Singh Park, Cheema Chowk, Dhandari, Field Ganj Road and some other locations more than one year ago but the wait for the compactors is getting longer at such sites.

A shopkeeper at Scooter Market near Bhai Chattar Singh Park said: “We have been suffering due to a garbage dump located near our shops under the flyover for a decade. Despite our repeated demands, the open dump has not been removed from the market to date, leaving the public to face unsanitary conditions.”