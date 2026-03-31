Just a week after a water pipe leakage was reported on a road from Guru Teg Bahadur Sahib Hospital road to Mintgumri Chowk in Model Town, another one burst on the same stretch has compounded the troubles for commuters.

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The earlier leakage, reported on March 23 (Monday), is still under repair and the road in the area is already dug up. The fresh leak has further worsened the traffic chaos in the area.

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The stretch is a crucial link as hospitals, schools and colleges are located nearby. Residents, patients and students, who use this road daily, raised serious concerns over the recurring leakages, which they say are causing major inconveniences for them.

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“Every time the road is dug up, it becomes impossible to reach the hospital on time. Patients are stuck in traffic,” said Arvind Sharma, a local.

Ritu Bansal, who commutes on this stretch regularly, expressed frustration and said: “Model Town is one of the busiest areas in the city. With repair work dragging on, we waste nearly half an hour just crossing this stretch.”

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Shopkeepers bear the brunt of the issue as well as it affects their businesses and income. “Customers avoid coming here because of the mess. Business has dropped sharply in the past week,” said Harpreet Singh, who has a dupatta shop near the hospital.

Residents urged the Municipal Corporation (MC) authorities to expedite repair work and ensure a permanent solution.

“Temporary fixes won’t help. The pipelines need proper maintenance. Otherwise, such leaks will continue to occur,” added Arvind Sharma.

With traffic snarls and daily inconvenience due to the recurring issue, commuters are demanding swift action to restore normalcy permanently on the vital road.