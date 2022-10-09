Freshers' party organised

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: Shree Atam Vallabh Jain College organised a freshers’ party titled ‘Abhinandan-2022’ for students of BBA and BCom (First semester). A welcome speech was delivered by Shreya from BCom (Second year) and Charvi of BCom (Third year) during inauguration. First year students participated in various events, including modelling, singing, solo-dance and bhangra. The titles of Mr and Ms Fresher went to Harkirat Singh of BCom (First year) and Khushi Gupta of BBA (First year), respectively.

IT Quiz at Khalsa institute

An IT quiz was organised at the Khalsa Institute of Management and Technology (KIMT) for Women. Students participated with enthusiasm in the quiz. Director Dr Harpreet Kaur congratulated winners for their performance and spoke about the significance of participating in such events.

Meritorious students honoured

BCM Senior Secondary School, Focal Point, held its “Toppers’ Day” on Saturday. Varinder Bhatia, vice-chairman, Punjab School Education Board, was the chief guest on the occasion. Principals of BCM schools and college were also present at the event. The school principal, Neeru Kaura, gave details of board and non-board results of students. Pupils of Classes VIII, X and XII, who had got first, second and third positions in the state, were honoured with cash prizes, trophies and certificates.