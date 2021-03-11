Friends Club, Round Glass Hockey Academy emerge league champions

Sports Correspondent

Ludhiana, June 6

Round Glass Hockey Academy of Chachrari in the sub-junior section while Friends Club of Roomi in the senior category, emerged champions in the 12th edition of the Olympian Prithipal Singh Seven-a-Side Hockey Festival, organised by the Mata Sahib Kaur Sports Charitable Trust at Jarkhar, around 15 km from here on Ludhiana-Malerkotla Road on late Sunday evening.

Eight teams in each section battled it out for top honours in this weekend league during which matches were played on Saturdays and Sundays at the Astroturf stadium under floodlights.

In the sub-junior (U-12) final, Round Glass Hockey Academy, Chachrari, overpowered Nankana Sahib Public School, Rampur Chhanna (Amargarh), 2-0 to lift the winners’ trophy. Balram Singh of the winning team was declared the man of the match while his team mate Armandeep Singh was adjudged the player of the league. Parminder Singh of Amargarh and Gurmanvdeep Singh of Jarkhar were named best goal keeper and highest scorer, respectively.

The organisers also honoured upcoming girl hockey player from Amargarh, Ramandeep Kaur, at the prize distribution function. She was given a bicycle, pure ghee and a pack of almonds.

In the final (senior), Friends Club, Roomi, survived many anxious moments before romping home victorious 5-4 against Jarkhar Hockey Academy. It were Jarkhar Academy players, who were leading 4-2 till the dying moments, but Roomi men bounced back and pumped in three goals four minutes before the long whistle and wrapped up the issue and the title for the first time.

Lovejeet Singh of Jarkhar Academy was declared young player of the league while Deep Singh of Roomi was declared the player of the league.

The winners in both the sections received cash prize of Rs 25,000 each, besides a trophy and the losing finalists pocketed cash prize of Rs 18,000 each.

Earlier, on Saturday, in the sub-junior section semifinals, Nankana Sahib Public School, Rampur Chhanna, beat HTC Hockey Centre, Rampur, 3-1, and Round Glass Academy outplayed Jarkhar Academy 4-2 to secure berths in the final whereas in the senior section, Jarkhar Hockey Academy edged out Kila Raipur 5-4 and Friends Club, Roomi, scrambled past Batch Mate Club of Sahnewal 7-6 to set up the title clash.

Four MLAs, including Gurmeet Singh Khuddian (Lambi), Jiwan Singh Sangowal (Gill), Prof Jaswant Singh Gajjanmajra (Amargarh) and Bibi Rajinder Pal Kaur Chhina (Ludhiana South), gave away prizes to the winners. The organisers felicitated the guests on the occasion.

Jagroop Singh Jarkhar, chief organiser, thanked the guests, participating teams and spectators on the successful conclusion of the league.