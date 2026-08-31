From Canada to a fruit-cream cart: Punjab man turns failed taxi venture into hit business

Returning to Ludhiana after spending five years in Canada, Garry Singh of Sarabha village initially tried his hand at running a taxi service. The business, however, failed to get the response he had expected.

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Instead of giving up, Garry turned to something he had always been passionate about—preparing and selling fresh fruit cream. Today, his small cart has become popular among youngsters and families, with customers lining up for his fruit cream made with fresh fruits such as dragon fruit and kiwi.

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Garry returned to India about two years ago. He said he and his wife were earning around $5,000 a month in Canada, but he wanted to build something of his own after returning to Punjab.

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“I started a taxi business after coming back, but it did not work as I had expected. I did not consider it a failure. I thought of trying something different and started my fruit-cream cart,” he said.

What started as a small venture soon began to pick up. Garry said that within three months of starting the cart, his earnings had reached a level comparable to what a single person could earn in India.

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He starts his cart around 4 pm and continues till about 10 pm. The venture has also found a strong audience on social media, where his Instagram account has crossed 15,000 followers. His videos showing the preparation of fruit cream and his journey have helped bring more people to the cart.

Garry said the response from people in Punjab had encouraged him to expand the business. He is now planning to increase the quantity and variety of fruit cream and has also introduced “chatti di lassi” as part of his offerings.

For Garry, the biggest lesson from his journey is that people should not look down upon small businesses or hesitate to start a venture from a cart.

“Punjabis should not hesitate to start a business from a cart or on a small scale. There is no shame in honest work. Punjab is very generous and people are always ready to support those who work hard. Social media can also help a small business reach thousands of people,” he said.

He believes that starting small can be better than waiting for the perfect opportunity.

“Everyone wants to start something big, but I believe you should first start with whatever you have. If people like your work, you can slowly expand,” he said.