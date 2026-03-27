From hockey field to classroom: OS Nagi’s enduring legacy

Onkar Singh Nagi, a player, a coach and an educator, has lived a remarkable journey spanning more than four decades to become a name synonymous with dedication to sports and education.

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An accomplished athlete, an educator and a sports administrator, he has donned all these mantles in his decades of service. His contributions to promotion of sports at the grassroots and the institutional level have earned him immense respect across the state and beyond.

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Born and raised in Ludhiana, Nagi received early education from Malwa Khalsa Senior Secondary School, Civil Lines. He pursued graduation and post-graduation in Punjabi at SCD Government College here, under Panjab University (PU), Chandigarh.

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Driven by his passion for sports, Nagi got a Diploma in Physical Education from Government College of Physical Education, Patiala, laying the foundation for a lifelong career in the field.

Nagi began his professional career as a lecturer and head of physical education at a private college in Kapurthala.

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However, his career is truly defined by his long and impactful tenure, of over three decades (1975-2007), at Sacred Heart Convent Senior Secondary School, Sarabha Nagar, Ludhiana, as a lecturer and head of physical education and Punjabi. He didn’t just teach, but inspired, instilling discipline, teamwork and a competitive spirit among countless students.

Nagi’s zeal remained undiminished after retirement as he continued to contribute to the field by serving as coordinator of physical education at Sat Paul Mittal School, Dugri, from 2007 to 2009. In recognition of his leadership abilities, he was appointed as principal, Baba Isher Singh Baba Kundan Singh Nanaksar Public School, Jhorran, Raikot, in 2009. He served here till 2013 and his leadership strengthened academic and sporting excellence. He later resigned from the position to spend more time with his family in Australia.

Long before his contribution as an educator, Nagi made his mark as an outstanding hockey player. An accomplished hockey player in his youth, Nagi brought laurels to his institutions through his performances on the field. He was a key member of the SCD Government College hockey team from his post-graduation and captained it in inter-college tournaments.

One of the most remarkable highlights of his sports career was when his two brothers — Rachhpal and Jasbir — and he created history by playing together in the college team that went on to become PU champions. Nagu, Rachhpal and Jasbir played as midfielder, defender and forward, respectively, marking a rare and memorable achievement in the institution’s history.

Nagi was awarded college colours in his very first year and later received the prestigious roll of honour during his MA final year. He represented PU in inter-university tournaments from 1972 to 1974. Earlier, he had represented Punjabi University, Patiala, in the 1971-72 season.

Nagi also played an exhibition match against Japan as part of the Combined Universities Punjab Hockey Team.

Beyond his achievements as a player, Nagi has made significant contributions to sports administration and officiating. He served as secretary, Ludhiana Judo Association, and joint secretary, Punjab Judo Association. He also held positions of joint secretary in the Ludhiana badminton and athletics associations, further strengthening the sports ecosystem at the district and state levels.

His expertise was recognised at numerous major sports events. Nagi officiated at the prestigious Asian Track and Field Meet in Delhi and lent his voice as English commentator during the Asian Schools Hockey and Cricket Tournaments. Known for his exceptional organisational skills, Nagi served as state manager for numerous district, state and national sports events.

Colleagues and students remember Nagi as a disciplined mentor, visionary leader and passionate sports enthusiast who dedicated his life to the promotion of physical education and youth development.

Sports build strength as well as character. Whatever I achieved in life, the foundation was laid on the field. He was more than a teacher — he was a mentor who taught us discipline, respect and the will to excel, said one of his pupils.

“Nagi sahib’s contribution to physical education is unmatched. His dedication shaped not just players, but responsible individuals. Whether on the field, in administration or behind the microphone, he carried excellence everywhere,” said a senior hockey coach.

Currently, Nagi resides in Adelaide with his wife, frequently travelling between Australia and India. His children are settled in Melbourne and Adelaide.