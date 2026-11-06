From hockey stick to karate belt, Lovepreet wins gold in Bangkok

Bringing international glory to Punjab, Lovepreet Kaur, a resident of Mundian Kalan village in Ludhiana district, has scripted a remarkable sporting success by winning a gold medal in the senior kumite (fighting) category at the 9th World Open Karate Championship, held in Bangkok, Thailand, on October 31.

Her triumph at the international championship sparked celebrations in her native village, with residents and members of the sporting fraternity hailing the achievement as a proud moment for Ludhiana and Punjab.

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What makes Lovepreet’s journey particularly inspiring is her transition from hockey to karate. A former student of Government Senior Secondary School, Mundian Kalan, she was a promising hockey player during her school days and trained under physical education lecturer Manpreet Singh.

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After completing Class XII in the 2020-21 academic year, Lovepreet pursued a four-year Bachelor of Physical Education (B.P.Ed) degree at a college of physical education in Patiala. She subsequently completed a Master of Physical Education (M.P.Ed) and a diploma in yoga.

It was during her higher studies in Patiala that she took up karate. Through rigorous training, discipline and perseverance, she gradually honed her skills and made the transition to competitive karate.

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Lovepreet is currently associated with Cross Fit Oxy Gym and Karate Academy, where she trains under coaches Armaan Singh and Sandeep Singh. Their guidance, coupled with her dedication and commitment, has helped her establish herself on the international stage.

Her achievement has also brought cheer to her alma mater. School principal Pooja Trehan, along with Manpreet Singh and other members of the staff, congratulated Lovepreet and her family on her outstanding feat.

Describing the victory as a matter of immense pride, they said her success would inspire other students, particularly girls, to take up sports and aspire to achieve international recognition.

From wielding a hockey stick on her school grounds to conquering the karate arena in Bangkok, Lovepreet’s journey is a compelling example of sporting versatility and determination. Her achievement also highlights the growing potential of Punjab’s daughters in international sport, they added.