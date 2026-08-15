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Home / Ludhiana / From Lahore to Ludhiana: Papoo Abnash’s Partition journey

From Lahore to Ludhiana: Papoo Abnash’s Partition journey

City woman recalls how tragedy forced her family to cross the border

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Manav Mander
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:47 AM Aug 15, 2026 IST
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Papoo Abnash with husband Abnash
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After many decades, Papoo Abnash Singh still carries vivid memories of the summer of 1947 when the lines drawn on the map uprooted millions, including her own family.

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“We were six brothers and sisters, and I was just seven years old when the tragedy struck and we had to shift to India,” she recalls. Her grandfather was in the police force. Their sprawling house number 38 on Elgin Road in the Lahore’s Cantonment area was left behind as destiny forced them to cross the border.

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The family first moved to Dalhousie, where her father served as an executive engineer in the Electricity Board. Transfers eventually brought them to Ludhiana, where Papoo got married and built her life.

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Her husband, Abnash Singh, whom she lost a few years ago, carried his own scars of the Partition. He often recounted how Sikh boys were killed on sight in Sheikhupura, forcing his father to disguise them in suit-salwar as girls to escape.

The house on Elgin Road in Lahore, Pakistan, where Papoo Abnash and her family used to stay.

The house on Elgin Road in Lahore, Pakistan, where Papoo Abnash and her family used to stay.

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“Abnash’s father, Atma Singh, fondly called Lalaji during the freedom movement, had worked closely with Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru. But the Partition broke him, he lost interest in life and worked only to settle his sons,” Papoo shares.

Atma Singh had owned one of Sheikhupura’s largest rice shellers but all was abandoned. His three elder brothers perished in the Partition violence. With the help of the Indian Army, he managed to bring his family and his brothers’ families safely to Amritsar. From there, they moved to Jalandhar and finally Ludhiana.

For Papoo, Independence Day is not only about freedom but also about survival and rebuilding.

“We lost everything but we found a new life here. That is the true spirit of independence. Every Independence Day, I feel gratitude to workers who helped at the border and I am grateful that despite losing everything, we could rebuild our lives in India,” she says with her voice steady yet heavy with memory.

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THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

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