From roti-aachar to tangy golgappas, Warring having it all while campaigning

Ludhiana, May 16

Congress candidate from Ludhiana, Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, is touring hundreds of kilometres and holding several meetings every day as his election campaigning is at its peak and so is the scorching heat, with the maximum temperature touching 40°C. Amidst his hectic schedule, his meal timings have gone erratic, and what keeps him going is his regular exercise routine.

He said that his meals throughout the campaign have been simple. Mostly on the go, sometimes in the car, and many times during meetings or whenever he feels those hunger pangs in the evening, he does not hesitate to gobble down a few golgappas or enjoy a chilled mango shake.

Warring’s daily routine is a testament to his dedication and tireless energy. “My day begins at 6 am with some physical activity in the local parks or gyms of the city. Following this start, I dive into whirlwind as I hold up to 20 meetings every day with voters or party workers,” he said.

“My meals are light and often taken on the go, served by Congress supporters during my breaks during campaigning. I am not particular about my food, and I am comfortable with simple choices such as roti with achaar, which I can be seen eating often during the campaign. This is the best meal, as it keeps me full and energetic at the same time. If I am on the road and lunch time strikes, then a roadside dhaba comes to my rescue,” he said.

In between the frenzied campaigning, he does not miss making frequent stops at the best street food vendors across the constituency, where he enjoys the different delicacies the city has to offer while enjoying a candid moment with the electorate as well.

Connecting hearts through food is what Warring is an expert at. Meeting people over a chilled mango shake, clicking selfies, and discussing a few things is how Warring likes to click the cord with the voters.

Gulping down a few tangy golgappas in the evening among the city people is what Warring loves to do. “Ludhiana definitely has some amazing eating points, and they definitely tingle the taste buds,” he said.

