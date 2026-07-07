From selling milk on cycle to running thriving sweets shop: Samrala man’s inspiring tale

Shamsher Singh Sanghu, a resident of Samrala, has shown perseverance, hard work and belief can turn even the humblest beginnings into stories of remarkable success.

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He says that above all, the Waheguru’s blessings are what help one scale great heights. The 65-year-old entrepreneur, who once travelled from village to village on a cycle to collect and sell milk, now owns Sanghu Sweets — one of Samrala’s most popular sweets shops.

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His journey is an inspiration, sending out the message that nothing is impossible if one works with dedication and determination.

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Born in 1962 at Ghulal village, Shamsher Singh completed his matriculation from the local school in 1980. The next year, he started a small milk collection business at his village. Riding a bicycle, he collected milk from nearby villages every day and supplied it to customers. He continued this demanding routine for years, laying a strong foundation for his future venture.

Despite limited resources, Sanghu, along with his two sons, opened a modest sweets shop in Samrala in 2006. Over the years, the outlet has grown into Sanghu Sweets, now regarded as one of the town’s preferred destinations for quality sweets and fast food.

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Speaking to The Tribune, Sanghu said he believes in staying grounded despite the success. “Though the business has grown considerably, I still ride my bicycle to the gurdwara every day and thank Waheguru for his blessings,” he added.

Shamsher Singh never received any formal training in sweet-making and entered the trade on his own. He built a successful enterprise through sheer hard work, commitment and a willingness to learn.

Today, Sanghu Sweets employs more than two dozen workers, and Sanghu continues to supervise the operations. He visits the shop daily to ensure quality standards are maintained.

“I inspect the products and randomly taste some items every day so that the staff understands the importance of maintaining hygiene, purity and quality,” he said.

While his family has diversified into other businesses, Sanghu is devoted to the sweets shop. Asked about his turnover, he smiled and said, “Whatever Waheguru ji has given me, I accept it with humility”.

The family also continues its milk collection business and produces desi ghee, paneer, butter and other dairy products.

Sanghu Sweets attracts a large number of non-resident Indian (NRI) customers, who make it a point to visit whenever they are in Punjab.

Gurminder Grewal, a resident of a nearby village, said whenever he visits Samrala, he makes sure to go to the shop and taste new delicacies. “They have maintained the quality,” added Grewal.