From tears to triumph: Ludhiana’s Aryan tops NEET-UG

Ludhiana lad Aryan Gupta’s journey from crying over a cancelled exam to smiling at the top of the NEET-UG 2026 merit list is nothing short of extraordinary. He secured AIR 1 with 715 marks out of 720, sharing the top spot with Haryana’s Pranshul Bansal. The National Testing Agency (NTA) declared the results late on Thursday.

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“I couldn’t believe that I have secured AIR 1. It is a surreal feeling and I am trying to sink into it,” said Aryan, a former student of Sacred Heart Convent School, Sarabha Nagar. Hailing from a family of doctors, Gupta naturally gravitated towards the medical sciences, but losing his grandmother to cancer when he was just three years old, motivated him to take up oncology and contribute towards cancer research and treatment.

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Recalling the toughest day of his life, Aryan shared, “I cried a lot the day NEET exam was cancelled, but the very next day I picked up my books as there was no other road to follow. It took me nearly a week to bounce back completely after I realised that I was not the only one re-preparing for the exam but there were 22 lakh other students like me. The fact motivated me and once again started my preparation from scratch.”

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His father, Dr Sachin Gupta, an anaesthetist, and mother Dr Reenu Gupta, a gynaecologist, were a constant support to him. “Though we have our busy schedules, we made sure to sit with him after we came back from work. “He cried a lot when the NEET exam was cancelled. After recovering emotionally, he was back to his routine,” said his father.

In this toughest phase of his life, Aryan’s elder brother Aditya Gupta was his biggest support system. “He kept telling me that I should be happy that I got another chance to improve my score and today his words became true. He was my biggest motivator and my biggest pillar of support. If on any day I was not able to sleep, he would stay awake with me,” he said. Last year, Aditya secured AIR 54 in NEET and is now pursuing MBBS in Delhi.

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Aryan studied for 16-17 hours during his peak preparation time and never took a day off from studies and used to unwind by watching Netflix and scrolling through social media before returning back to books. “Just follow the teachers and your hard work pays off and this is the biggest lesson I have learnt from my journey,” said Aryan.