Front complains to DEO, demands action

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 29

The Nakal Virodhi Adhyapak Front has submitted a complaint to the District Education Officer (DEO) that use of unfair means took place during the PSEB English exam of Class X, which was held recently.

The Front has alleged that an invigilator helped students in the MCQs of the English exam and an audio was also being circulated in which a few students had admitted that the teacher on duty had helped them write answers.

The audio also mentions that a few answers told by the teacher were wrong.

The centre where the incident allegedly took place was in the Janta Nagar area. The Front has demanded that disciplinary action be taken against the superintendent and the teacher for helping the students.

At the same time, the principal of a government school said it was no big deal if one or two answers were told by the teacher.

“Had there been mass copying or the teacher had allowed the students to exchange their answer sheets or written something on the board, it would have become troublesome. Telling one or two MCQs should not be a major issue,” the principal said.

The DEO said he had received a call about the case. “We have deputed flying squads and observers for the Punjabi Exam of Class X”, the DEO said.