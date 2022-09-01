Fruit seller attacked over Rs 5,000, injured

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 31

The Kotwali police yesterday registered a case against a man who attacked a fruit seller at Meena Bazaar, here. The suspect attacked the man after the latter refused to give him Rs 5,000.

The victim had suffered serious injuries and underwent treatment at Rajindra Hospital, Patiala.

The suspect has been identified as Sham Pal, alias Shama, a resident of Jalandhar. The complainant, Mohit Kumar, a resident of Salem Tabri, told the police that he runs a fruit shop at Meena Bazaar. On the night of August 24 when he closed his shop to leave for home, the suspect came and asked for Rs 5,000.

He allegedly threatened to kill him if he didn’t give the money. When the latter refused, the suspect took out a sharp knife and attacked him.

“I suffered serious wounds on my body. I initially went to the Civil Hospital, Ludhiana, for treatment from where I was referred to Rajindra Hospital in Patiala. After undergoing treatment at the hospital for a few days, I returned yesterday to give my statement to the police following which a case was registered against the suspect,” the complainant said.

ASI Narinder Singh said raids were being conducted to nab the suspect.