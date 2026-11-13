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Home / Ludhiana / Fruit trader alleges Rs 3.38-cr fraud; firm owner arrested

Fruit trader alleges Rs 3.38-cr fraud; firm owner arrested

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Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:45 AM Nov 13, 2026 IST
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A suspected fraud involving Rs 3.38 crore in the fruit trade has come to light in Ludhiana, with the police arresting the owner of a company in connection with the case.

According to the complaint, the accused allegedly gained the trust of a fruit trader over nearly a year before purchasing goods worth crores of rupees from him.

During this period, the accused’s company procured fruits worth Rs 8.72 crore, against which it paid Rs 5.34 crore.

The remaining amount of Rs 3.38 crore was allegedly withheld. The matter reached the police after the company owner allegedly switched off his phone and stopped responding to the complainant. The Model Town police arrested the accused following an investigation.

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The complainant, Syed Shahabuddin Ahmed, a resident of East Mumbai, told the police that he had been doing business in fruits with the company owned by the accused, Hemraj, alias Hem Ayush.

The accused is a resident of BRS Nagar, Ludhiana, and his company's office is located in Model Town. He had been purchasing fruits from the complainant for the past year. Initially, the transactions went smoothly, during which the accused allegedly gained his confidence.

The complainant stated that he had supplied fruits worth a total of Rs 8.72 crore to the accused's company.

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Against this, the company paid Rs 5.34 crore, leaving an outstanding amount of Rs 3.38 crore. When he demanded the remaining payment, the accused allegedly switched off his phone and stopped responding to his calls.

Investigating Officer Pradeep Kumar said the police conducted an inquiry after receiving the complaint. Following the investigation, a case was registered against Hemraj on Wednesday, and he was arrested.

The accused was subsequently produced before a court, which remanded him in police custody for three days for questioning.

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