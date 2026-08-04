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Home / Ludhiana / FSDA cracks down on unsafe food and tobacco sales in Ludhiana; hygiene lapses found at two bakeries

FSDA cracks down on unsafe food and tobacco sales in Ludhiana; hygiene lapses found at two bakeries

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Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 11:00 AM Aug 04, 2026 IST
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Food safety & drug administration, Ludhiana conducts extensive enforcement drive; Strict action against bakeries, Fast food outlets, dry fruits stores and illegal tobacco products. Image credit: Tribune
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The Food Safety and Drug Administration (FSDA), Ludhiana conducted a special enforcement drive across the district to ensure the quality and safety of food products, maintenance of hygiene standards, and compliance with tobacco control regulations.

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During the inspection, serious hygiene and sanitation deficiencies were detected at two bakeries located on Tibba Road. Hygiene challans were issued to both bakery owners on the spot. In addition, four food samples of pastry, cake sponge, jam roll, and pastry were collected and sent to the State Food Laboratory for analysis.

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Further legal action will be initiated as per the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, after receipt of the laboratory reports. As part of the same drive, the Domino's outlet at Sundar Nagar, Ludhiana was also inspected.

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Hygiene-related shortcomings were observed during the inspection, following which a hygiene challan was issued and the outlet management was directed to undertake immediate corrective measures. Samples of almonds, walnuts, and cow ghee were collected from a dry fruit store in Civil Lines, Ludhiana for laboratory testing. During the inspection, insect-infested raisins and sugar candy (mishri) contaminated with flies were found unfit for human consumption and were destroyed on the spot. A distributor was also served a notice under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, regarding allegedly misleading information on the labels of Hell Energy Drink, Monster Energy Drink, Amul Sugar Free Ice Cream, and Kinder Joy.

The distributor was directed to immediately stop the sale of these products and initiate the product recall process. Through the Food Safety on Wheels Van, and with the support of the district administration, regular inspections were carried out at fast food outlets, street food vendors, sweet shops, and dairy establishments across the district. On-the-spot testing of food items was conducted, food business operators were sensitised about safe and hygienic food practices, and food prepared under unhygienic conditions was destroyed.

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The inspection team also appealed to the public to avoid purchasing cut fruits sold in the open, particularly during the rainy season, as such food items are highly susceptible to contamination. As part of the enforcement drive, the Food Safety & Drug Administration, Ludhiana, in collaboration with Punjab Police, also conducted raids at cigarette retail outlets and warehouses across the city to curb the sale and storage of imported cigarettes without mandatory pictorial health warnings. During the operation, various cigarette brands and related documents were examined.

The enforcement team stated that the sale of tobacco products without mandatory pictorial health warnings is a violation of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA), 2003, and strict legal action will be taken against violators. Speaking on the occasion, District Health Officer Dr. Ashish Chawla said that ensuring the availability of safe, hygienic, and quality food to the public remains the Health Department's top priority. He said that such joint inspection and enforcement drives will continue on a regular basis to safeguard public health. Dr. Chawla appealed to all Food Business Operators to strictly comply with the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and COTPA, 2003, warning that any violation of these laws will invite stringent legal action as per the prescribed rules.

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