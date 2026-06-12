‘Full-time coaches for Olympic games need of the hour’

As calls for a need to revive the state’s traditional sports culture continue to gain traction, Rakesh Malik, Director, Physical Education and Sports, Panjab University (PU), Chandigarh, shares his views on the need for building a robust grassroots ecosystem in an interview with Lovleen Bains. Excerpts:

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Every policy talks about ‘grassroots to podium’. How successful has it been in sports? If not, what is the missing link?

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The input at the grassroots is minimal in the state, especially when we compare it with talent hunt programmes in Haryana, often called the country’s sports powerhouse. Further, sports dropout here is extremely high at secondary and senior secondary levels. It is mainly because sports is not a promising profession in the minds of parents.

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What will it take to convince parents to see sports as a safe and respectable career path?

It’s the mindset of parents that needs to change. They fail to recognise the power of sports and health as a profession, especially in the multi-disciplinary arena of society. It needs to be changed gradually so acceptance can begin from home.

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Screen addiction is eating into playtime. Can sports at school level reverse the trend?

Yes, only sports can reverse this trend. We need a strong and effective education programme where sports and academics run hand-in-hand for overall development of the children. “Education with play” should be the motto so various sports get acceptance and are not reduced to just training.

Crores are spent on stadiums that remain locked. Is there a better way to audit grassroots facilities?

We need to follow grassroots policy of Haryana with some amendments. Regular coaches at block level in all Olympic disciplines are the need of the hour.

What specific barriers do girls face and how is the university addressing them?

The PU is taking steps to increase woman participation, but the challenge lies at the grassroots. The state’s sports ecosystem works on three tiers —village, block and school level, state and inter-college competitions, and the university level. Unfortunately, by the time girls reach the third tier, many have already dropped out. Safety and security are the biggest concern for parents, especially when girls have to travel for training or competitions. There is shortage of women teachers and coaches at the village and school levels.

PU wins Khelo India University Games but very few make it to the senior India teams. Are there any specific reasons for this?

The representation of the PU, Guru Nanak Dev University, Punjabi University, Lovely Professional University and Chandigarh University is commendable in country games but their players are generally from Haryana, Rajasthan, Delhi, Manipur, Karnataka and Kerala, among other states. The students from other states are attracted to take admission here due to its lucrative sports policy. Sports talent hailing from Punjab is not strong enough to fetch medals at national, inter-university and Khelo India University games. To fix this, the state needs a better sports culture, along with support from government as well as private bodies.

Grounds at villages are constructed with help from NRIs but don’t function for long. How can we solve this issue?

Donations by non-resident Indians (NRIs) are no doubt there, but they are mainly based on short-term motivation for name and fame. A strong support system is required to establish academies through public-private partnerships (PPP) and joint ventures backed by long term robust mechanisms.

Are traditional sports like kabaddi, hockey, athletics losing out to cricket?

Punjab has long been known for producing champions in kabaddi, hockey and athletics. If schools and local sports centres provide only cricket kits and limited opportunities in other sports, young talent in traditional games may gradually decline. Equal investment in kabaddi, hockey, athletics, wrestling and other indigenous sports can help preserve the state’s sporting identity while giving children a wider choice.

Along with new grounds, what’s needed to ensure rural talent doesn’t migrate?

A talented child from Moga, Bathinda, Ferozepur or Sangrur should not have to leave home at an early age simply because of limited access. The minimum support system for sports must include qualified coaches, nutrition support, residential facilities, sports science and medical care equipment, playing surfaces and above all, an educational and competitive environment. The objective should be to create a block-level ecosystem where all essential facilities are available.