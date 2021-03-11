Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: A fun and food activity was organised at BCM School, Dugri Road, here. Students participated in various creative activities such as geometrical salad making, mocktail making and rangoli making with fruits and vegetables. The participants revealed their creativity through beautiful designs, patterns and geometrical shapes formed with fruits and vegetables. The students showed fun in mocktail making featuring red berries, lemon, mint and cucumber. Cleanliness, safety, taste and presentation were the basic norms of the activity. School Principal Dr Vandna Shahi said the objective behind the activity was to inculcate healthy food habits and awareness regarding the choice of food among the children. TNS

Seminar on careers guidance

Ludhiana: BVM, Sector 39, organised a seminar on unconventional careers guidance in the field of engineering, computer science, design, law, modern media, business, health science and liberal arts for Class XII students. It was conducted by Sumit Wason, an international certified career coach associated with UPES, Dehradun, and Pearl Academy. He guided the students to choose right stream or vertical of graduation according to their interests and area of expertise. The students also sought clarification regarding their queries from the speaker. Principal Upasna Modgil advised students to be more aware of their career to achieve their goal in life. TNS

English literary conclave

Ludhiana: An annual event, English Literary Conclave, was organised at Ryan International School for students of Class VIII to XII on May 7. Students of Class VIII participated in “Just A minute” event. Class IX students participated in English declamation, while those of Class X participated in English literary quiz. Class XII students voiced their opinion in English debate competition. The judges included Sarabjeet Kaur, Guru Nanak Khalsa College, Shrriya Sharma, Partap Senior Secondary School, Vidya, Khalsa College for Girls, and Vipan Kumar, Director, Sarv Sikhya Abhiyan. The winners - Lovisha Sharma, Kirat and Aditi Rajput - were felicitated. TNS

Pink Day celebrated

Ludhiana: The Pre-Primary Section of Ryan International School, Dugri, celebrated Pink Day. It was wonderful to see children bloom and blossom in different shades of pink. Young Ryanites came dressed in pink colour attires. All pink colour objects were displayed in the class and children were introduced to different shades of pink. The tiny tots participated in a variety of hands-on activities related to the identification of pink colour. Painting and colouring activities reinforced the concept of colour in children. The aim of the activity was to make children identify pink colour in the objects they see around them. Children were told that pink colour signifies love, beauty and kindness.