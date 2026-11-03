Funds yet to reach 50 govt schools for Sikhya Kranti events

Funds sanctioned for organising infrastructure inauguration ceremonies at 50 government schools in the district are yet to reach the institutions, even as the Education Department has already fixed a schedule for the second phase of the Sikhya Kranti programme.

The department had directed officials to hold the ceremonies between October 27 and November 7. However, with the programme already underway, schools are reportedly waiting for the sanctioned amount to make arrangements for the events.

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Under the plan, infrastructure works completed at 50 government schools across constituencies such as Payal, Raikot, Khanna, Gill, Jagraon, Dakha and Samrala are to be formally inaugurated. The total value of the completed works in the district has been pegged at Rs 7.58 crore.

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The department has sanctioned Rs 20,000 for each senior secondary school, Rs 10,000 for secondary schools and Rs 5,000 for elementary schools for organising the ceremonies. Another Rs 5,000 has been earmarked for preparing the inauguration plaque at each school.

Teachers, however, said the money should have been released before the events. Schools are expected to make arrangements for tents, sound systems, refreshments and other requirements, besides inviting elected representatives, parents and school management committee members.

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A teacher said the sanctioned amount was itself limited and arranging the ceremonies without receiving the funds in advance was creating additional pressure on schools.

The issue has also raised questions over the manner in which such programmes are being organised. During the first phase last year, teachers had raised concerns over expenditure and the delayed release of funds.

Dharamjeet Singh Dhillon, district president of the Lecturer Cadre Union, said the government should give more attention to issues affecting the functioning of government schools, including vacancies of principals, instead of focusing primarily on inauguration programmes.