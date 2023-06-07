 ‘Futile’ NIA raid proves nightmare for Dalit families : The Tribune India

‘Futile’ NIA raid proves nightmare for Dalit families

Besides cautioning the target gangster, agency sleuths detain two youths illegally for around 12 hours

‘Futile’ NIA raid proves nightmare for Dalit families

One of the nine simultaneous wee hour NIA raids in the state not only proved futile but also alerted a gangster of Ghungrana village in Ludhiana district. - File photo



Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, June 6

One of the nine simultaneous wee hour NIA raids in the state not only proved futile but also alerted a gangster of Ghungrana village in Ludhiana district. The gangster, who was allegedly working for the extortion of funds for Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF), got cautioned about the registration of an UAPA case against him and his associates and fled.

Crackdown on KTF activists, accomplices

The NIA had arrested Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) activists Amritpal Singh Ammy and Amrik Singh, close associates of Canada-based gangster Arsh Dalla on May 19. It was during their interrogation that some youths from various localities of Punjab were identified as their accomplices. The raids were conducted on Tuesday to detain these accomplices.

The raid proved to be a case of mistaken identity when sleuths of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) cordoned off houses of two Dalit families and kept their innocent sons under illegal detention for around 12 hours while they were supposed to arrest the son of an ex-serviceman of the same locality.

The NIA team camped at the residence of the ex-serviceman till evening when all the while, no one — including the relatives of all three families (the arrested youths and the ex-serviceman) — was not allowed to enter their houses.

Even as the raiding team, accompanied by the CIA wing of Ludhiana (Rural) police, did not make any formal disclosures about the raid, a release at national headquarters of the NIA revealed that the raid was conducted in connection with a case that was registered against the activists of KTF under the UAPA and the IPC on August 20, 2022.

The agency had arrested Amritpal Singh Ammy and Amrik Singh, close associates of Canada-based gangster Arsh Dalla on May 19. It was during interrogation of Ammy and Singh that some youths from various localities of Punjab were identified as their accomplices.

Today’s raids were conducted in connection with a conspiracy to raise funds for the KTF and for smuggling ammunition and explosives for it from across the border.

Later investigations had revealed that the Ammy and Singh had also been involved in recruitment of youths to carry acts of violence and terror in the country at the behest of the KTF.

A Ghungrana gangster, who had been facing a number of criminal cases in Tarn Taran and Amritsar area police stations, was among other suspects who were identified on the basis of call records of Ammy and Singh.

Villagers, including the parents of illegally detained youths, said the day proved to be a nightmare for both families as their sons were detained at about 4 am and taken to Jalandhar after declaring their ‘arrest’ without citing any reason behind the detention.

“We were shocked to see NIA sleuths at our home and detaining our children for no fault. They did not allow anybody to meet us and took our son to an undisclosed place,” said Karnail Singh, the father of one of the detained youths.

The team members had told the parents that their sons had been arrested due to mistaken identity.

It was later in the evening that the NIA team cordoned off the residence of the real target, who had succeeded in leaving the region much before.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
World

EXPLAINER: What is the Kakhovka dam in Ukraine?

2
Punjab

On Op Bluestar anniversary, Jathedar in Golden Temple warns of 'trend of Sikhs converting to Christianity, especially in rural Punjab'

3
Nation

NCB busts pan-India drug network that used darknet, cryptocurrency; 6 youngsters held, largest haul in 2 decades

4
World

Video: Nova Kakhovka dam in Kherson region blown up by Russian forces, territories flooded: Reports

5
Punjab

700 Indian students, mostly from Punjab, face deportation from Canada; minister Dhaliwal seeks Centre’s intervention

6
Punjab

BSF nabs two Pakistanis in Tarn Taran sector who crossed over inadvertently, hands them back to Rangers

7
Trending

Viral video: HDFC suspends its senior employee for abusing junior colleagues during online meet, twitterati initiates debate on toxic work culture

8
Punjab

Cover ups won’t mask botched up Operation Bluestar: BJP

9
Entertainment

Gujarati singer Binny Sharma robbed of Rs 40 lakh SUV in online fraud

10
Nation

Passengers offloaded at Kolkata airport after man shouts bomb in Qatar Airways flight to London

Don't Miss

View All
‘Chitta’ overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years
Jalandhar

'Chitta' overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night
Nation

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night

Huge rush of tourists chokes Shimla roads
Himachal

Huge rush of tourists chokes Shimla roads

Elon Musk’s ‘desi’ look in AI-generated pictures goes viral, see his reaction
Trending

Elon Musk’s ‘desi’ look in AI-generated pictures goes viral, see his reaction

Shimla’s Ridge, once open only to British rulers, buckles under human pressure
Himachal

Shimla’s Ridge, once open only to British rulers, buckles under human pressure

Scripting success, Punjab to Kenya
Comment

Scripting success, Punjab to Kenya

2 friends, one from Punjab, other from Haryana sell Rs 20 a cup tea from their Rs 70 lakh luxury car on Mumbai streets
Trending

Video: 2 friends from Punjab and Haryana collaborate to sell tea on Mumbai streets from boot of their Rs 70 lakh luxury car

Jailed AAP leader picked for market panel post
Punjab

Jailed AAP leader picked for market panel post of Anandpur Sahib

Top News

Govt invites wrestlers for talks

Govt invites wrestlers for talks

Union sports minister Anurag Thakur puts out a tweet to this...

Mismatch in affidavits, FIRs by 2 wrestlers against Brij Bhushan

Mismatch in affidavits, FIRs by 2 wrestlers against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

Major train accident averted in Jharkhand

Major train accident averted in Jharkhand

The incident occurs at the Santhaldih railway crossing on Tu...

Navy warship to participate in event to mark 130 years of Gandhi’s railway station incident in South Africa

Navy warship to participate in event to mark 130 years of Gandhi’s railway station incident in South Africa

INS Trishul's visit to Durban is in continuation with the In...

India’s democracy ‘vibrant’: US allays concerns ahead of PM visit

India’s democracy ‘vibrant’: US allays concerns ahead of PM visit

Says strength of democratic institutions to figure in discus...


Cities

View All

Operation Bluestar anniversary passes off peacefully in Amritsar

Operation Bluestar anniversary passes off peacefully in Amritsar

Amritsar observes complete bandh in protest

Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal seeks Centre’s mediation to stop 700 students’ deportation from Canada

TOEFL now valid in Canada for admission, declares ETS

Two drug smugglers arrested with over 3-kg heroin, pistol

Chandigarh MC Meet: Ruckus in House as MP, councillor trade ‘abuses’

Chandigarh MC meet: Ruckus in House as MP, councillor trade 'abuses'

Kirron Kher 'eyeing' 3rd term as MP

28 Chandigarh heritage items go for Rs 4 crore in France

15 years on, Punjab and Haryana High Court holds Panchkula MC, others guilty of contempt

Helipad to come up at Rajendra Park with night-landing facility

Education minister moves High Court over UK visit

Education minister moves High Court over UK visit

GMDA to strengthen road network in Dwarka expressway periphery

Mismatch in affidavits, FIRs by 2 wrestlers against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

DU sanctions Rs 110 cr for expansion of central library

Car, mobikes gutted in G’gram fire incidents

Gang of robbers busted, 7 nabbed

Gang of robbers busted, 7 nabbed

Cops crack down on peddlers

Bizman gets extortion calls from international number

Polling booths to have cut-off limit of 1,500 voters

No respite from sewage overflows

International airport at Halwara 50% constructed, set to miss another deadline

International airport at Halwara 50% constructed, set to miss another deadline

Endless wait for vending zones continues in Ludhiana

Brothers murder man for stopping them from urinating near his house

Abducted man rescued in 5 hours; three nabbed

2 held on attempt to murder charge

Patiala MC to hold fire safety check at biz properties

Patiala MC to hold fire safety check at biz properties

Interstate drug racket busted in Fatehgarh Sahib, four held

International honour for ex-student of Punjabi University, Patiala

Committed to regularising all employees: MLA

College celebrates World Environment Day