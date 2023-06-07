‘Futile’ NIA raid proves nightmare for Dalit families

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, June 6

One of the nine simultaneous wee hour NIA raids in the state not only proved futile but also alerted a gangster of Ghungrana village in Ludhiana district. The gangster, who was allegedly working for the extortion of funds for Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF), got cautioned about the registration of an UAPA case against him and his associates and fled.

The raid proved to be a case of mistaken identity when sleuths of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) cordoned off houses of two Dalit families and kept their innocent sons under illegal detention for around 12 hours while they were supposed to arrest the son of an ex-serviceman of the same locality.

The NIA team camped at the residence of the ex-serviceman till evening when all the while, no one — including the relatives of all three families (the arrested youths and the ex-serviceman) — was not allowed to enter their houses.

Even as the raiding team, accompanied by the CIA wing of Ludhiana (Rural) police, did not make any formal disclosures about the raid, a release at national headquarters of the NIA revealed that the raid was conducted in connection with a case that was registered against the activists of KTF under the UAPA and the IPC on August 20, 2022.

The agency had arrested Amritpal Singh Ammy and Amrik Singh, close associates of Canada-based gangster Arsh Dalla on May 19. It was during interrogation of Ammy and Singh that some youths from various localities of Punjab were identified as their accomplices.

Today’s raids were conducted in connection with a conspiracy to raise funds for the KTF and for smuggling ammunition and explosives for it from across the border.

Later investigations had revealed that the Ammy and Singh had also been involved in recruitment of youths to carry acts of violence and terror in the country at the behest of the KTF.

A Ghungrana gangster, who had been facing a number of criminal cases in Tarn Taran and Amritsar area police stations, was among other suspects who were identified on the basis of call records of Ammy and Singh.

Villagers, including the parents of illegally detained youths, said the day proved to be a nightmare for both families as their sons were detained at about 4 am and taken to Jalandhar after declaring their ‘arrest’ without citing any reason behind the detention.

“We were shocked to see NIA sleuths at our home and detaining our children for no fault. They did not allow anybody to meet us and took our son to an undisclosed place,” said Karnail Singh, the father of one of the detained youths.

The team members had told the parents that their sons had been arrested due to mistaken identity.

It was later in the evening that the NIA team cordoned off the residence of the real target, who had succeeded in leaving the region much before.